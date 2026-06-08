'I Said No To A Good Film': Varun Dhawan Reveals He & Kangana Ranaut Were First Choice For Andhadhun

Varun Dhawan / Kangana Ranaut | Instagram

Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu, is undoubtedly one of the best films made in Bollywood. The movie won many awards, including the National Film Awards for Best Hindi Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actor (Ayushmann). Now, Varun Dhawan, while interacting with Tanmay Bhat, revealed that Andhadhun was first offered to him, and it was also supposed to feature Kangana Ranaut.

Varun said, "I think I said no to a good film, which became a very good film, Andhadhun. But I was filming for something else, so I couldn't do it. And the original cast of the film was supposed to be me and Kangana Ranaut."

Netizens React To Varun Dhawan's Andhadhun Revelation

Reacting to Varun's statement, a netizen tweeted, "Both will be as good as Ayushmann and Tabu ..... ✅ They have proved their mettle in acting .... Andhadhun was completely dependent upon its writing.... (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "No doubt about Kangana's acting..but I still have my doubts about Varun Dhawan in a murder mystery and suspense thriller (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Ah yes, the classic Bollywood “what if” moment. 😅 Imagine a parallel universe where Varun Dhawan is solving murders instead of dancing in song-and-dance sequences… somehow, I don’t think Andhadhun would’ve had the same suspense vibe. Ayushmann just owns the unpredictable, darkly comedic energy that made it click. Some roles really do find their soulmate actor, even if it takes a rejection to get there. (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Varun was recently seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which was released on Friday. The film has failed to make a mark at the box office during its first weekend. It collected Rs 24 crore.