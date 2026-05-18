Ananya Panday-Lakshya Starrer Chand Mera Dil Gets U/A 16+ Certificate; Kissing Scenes Censored: Report

Chand Mera Dil Gets U/A 16+ Certificate | YouTube

Ananya Panday and Lakshya-starrer Chand Mera Dil is slated to release on May 22, 2026. The film's trailer and songs have received a decent response, and the youth is surely looking forward to watching the movie. Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film has received a U/A 16+ certificate.

But the twist is that a couple of kissing and lip-lock scenes have been censored. According to the portal, a 10-second kissing scene was asked to be removed and replaced with more suitable shots. Another 'lip-lock kissing scene', lasting 1 minute and 26 seconds, was asked to be deleted.

So, around 96 seconds, or 1 minute and 36 seconds, of kissing scenes have been deleted from the movie. Also, the film features child artists, so the CBFC asked the makers to submit a consent letter for all of them.

In the trailer and the songs of Chand Mera Dil, we did get to see that the film has many kissing scenes. So, we wonder if the audience will get to watch those kissing scenes on the big screen or if those are the ones that have been deleted.

Chand Mera Dil's runtime is 135.36 minutes, which means it is 2 hours, 15 minutes and 36 seconds long.

Chand Mera Dil Ticket Pricing

Earlier, Bollywood Hungama had reported that Chand Mera Dil will have affordable ticket prices on the day of its release. The ticket price for shows before 5 pm will be Rs. 149, and the ticket prices for shows after 5 pm will be Rs. 199.

The affordable ticket prices can surely help the movie take a good opening at the box office, and if the reviews and word of mouth are good, Chand Mera Dil can do good business at the box office.