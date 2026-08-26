Ananya Panday ENDS Relationship With Walker Blanco After Dating For Over 2 Years: Report

Ananya Panday, Walker Blanco Breakup | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco have reportedly ended their relationship after dating for over two years. Rumours about their relationship first gained attention in July 2024, when the actress was seen getting cosy with him at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Their appearances together soon sparked speculation about a romance.

According to ETimes, "It was Ananya’s decision to end the relationship last week. However, the break-up was mutual, and there are no hard feelings."

About Ananya Panday, Walker Blanco Relationship

Before Walker, Ananya was in a relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The two reportedly began dating in 2022 and parted ways in March 2024 after nearly two years together. Although they initially kept their relationship private, they attracted considerable attention after pictures from their vacation in Portugal surfaced online.

Adding fuel to the rumours, Ananya was later spotted wearing a pendant featuring a star, the initials “AW” and a heart, which many fans believed was a subtle reference to Walker.

The relationship eventually became more public when Walker shared a picture of Ananya on social media on her 26th birthday. In the post, he wished her with the words, “Happy birthday beautiful!! You are sooo special. I love you Annieee,” effectively confirming their relationship.

Ananya Panday's Past Relationship

Ananya and Aditya were subsequently spotted together on several occasions, including dinner outings and movie dates in Mumbai. Despite the public interest surrounding their relationship, neither actor officially confirmed their romance or spoke publicly about their personal lives.

With Ananya and Walker now reportedly going their separate ways, both appear to be moving forward independently. Neither has officially commented on the reported breakup so far.