Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Badshah & Karan Ahuja To Perform At Sangeet Night

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations have begun. The couple are all set for their sangeet night and the preparations are in full swing. Earlier on July 3, the duo had their Mameru ceremony. Now as per the latest news, to set the stage on fire with their performances on the sangeet night along with international pop sensation Justin Bieber, there are popular Indian artists Badshah and Karan Aujla who are ready to perform.

Held at The Grand Theatre at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, the sangeet night is going to be one of the biggest night affairs to watch out for. The duo even have the dress code with Indian Regal Glam, showcasing grace and elegance during the ceremony.

Known for their best track in the Indian film industry, Badshah and Karan Aujla are all set to take center stage. They have earlier collaborated for songs such as Players, God Damn, and Daaku. Bringing out a Punjabi and Gujarati mix track to the table, it would be exciting to watch them perform.

While Badshah is well known for his rapping style and for bringing a vibrant touch to the track with his music. On the other hand, Karan Aujla is currently trending for his latest track Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz.

In addition to this, Justin Bieber arrived in Mumbai for his exclusive performance for the sangeet night. He will be making audiences grove with some of his blockbuster tracks Baby, Sorry, Peaches, Despacitom and more.

The Ambani-Merchant sangeet reflects a variety of couple's love for music and culture. With such a star-studded performance, the sangeet ceremony promises to be a memorable night of song, dance, and jubilant celebration.