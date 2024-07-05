In Pics: Justin Bieber Lands In Mumbai To Perform At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet

By: Sachin T | July 05, 2024
International sensation Justin Bieber landed in Mumbai in the early hours of Friday to perform at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Bieber is all set to perform at the sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika, which will be held in Antilia
The singer will be seen belting out his biggest chartbusters to entertain the high-profile guests at the sangeet
Bieber kept it casual in an oversized pink t-shirt and joggers, along with a red bucket hat
He was all smiles as the paparazzi went berserk to catch a glimpse of him in their cameras
Bieber is reportedly charging a whopping Rs 84 crore for his sangeet performance for the Ambanis
Anant and Radhika are all set to get married on July 12, and singers like Adele, Lana Del Rey and Drake are also expected to perform
