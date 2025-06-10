Amitabh Bachchan Was Offered An Important Role in Housefull 5, But He Rejected It: Report

Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever. Clearly, it is one of the biggest multi-starrers that we have seen in Bollywood. But, according to a report, this film would have been bigger because even Amitabh Bachchan was offered a role in it.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Amitabh Bachchan was offered the role of the senior cop in Housefull 5, which is now played by Nana Patekar in the film. A source told the portal that initially Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar were supposed to play the cops, the roles now played by Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff. The makers wanted to get the Uday-Majnu effect with Anil and Nana, but the former declined the role. So, Sanjay and Jackie, the Khal Nayak actors were roped in.

The source further added that Amitabh Bachchan politely rejected the offer as he is 80-plus and wants to do selective roles. So, as Nana was already a part of the film, he was roped in to play the senior cop's character in Housefull 5.

Well, if Big B accepted the offer, it would have been great to watch him share screen space with his son, Abhishek. Also, the response to the movie would have been much better with the presence of the megastar. However, Sanjay, Nana, and Jackie have also done a great job in the film.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection & Budget

Housefull 5 has collected Rs. 100.50 crore at the box office in four days. It is expected that by the end of its week one, the movie will collect around Rs. 135-140 crore.

Reportedly, the film is made on a budget of Rs. 225 crore. So, after a good first week, it surely needs to collect a fantastic amount during its second week as well.