Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha top the most Tweeted handles list of 2019

As the year is coming to an end, the social media sites have started giving us glimpses from the whole year. Meanwhile, Twitter India started another tren on site with hashtag #ThisHappened2019. Giving the names of top 10 most active accounts, Twitter revealed that Amitabh Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha have Tweeted the most in 2019.
Twitter recently share the list of Twitter handles that were the most active throughout the year. First it shared the list of women who topped the entertainment charts with the most amount of tweets in 2019.
Sonakshi Sinha and Anushka Sharma lead the list followed by Lata Mangeshkar, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and other actresses. Here's the complete list of the female celebs.
Sharing the list of men who were "the most Tweeted handles in entertainment", Twitter revealed that Amitabh Bachchan is above every male celebrity in the country when it comes to staying active on the site.
Following Amitabh, we have Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other handsome hunks from the industry. Check out the top 10 male celebrity accounts on Twitter here:
Besides entertainment, Twitter India also shared the top 10 accounts from across politics and sports for male and female each. It includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli, PV Sindhu and many other idols of the country.
