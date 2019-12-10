Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha top the most Tweeted handles list of 2019

As the year is coming to an end, the social media sites have started giving us glimpses from the whole year. Meanwhile, Twitter India started another tren on site with hashtag #ThisHappened2019. Giving the names of top 10 most active accounts, Twitter revealed that Amitabh Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha have Tweeted the most in 2019.

Twitter recently share the list of Twitter handles that were the most active throughout the year. First it shared the list of women who topped the entertainment charts with the most amount of tweets in 2019.

Sonakshi Sinha and Anushka Sharma lead the list followed by Lata Mangeshkar, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and other actresses. Here's the complete list of the female celebs.