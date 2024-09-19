Amitabh Bachchan APOLOGISES For Incorrect Marathi Pronunciation In Old Video: 'Sudesh Bhosale Corrected Me...'

Amitabh Bachchan |

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Thursday, apologised to his fans on social media for sharing a video a few days ago with the incorrect pronunciation of a Marathi word. He shared a new video with the correct pronunciation and said that veteran singer Sudesh Bhosale pointed out the mistake.

A couple of days back, Big B had shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he was seen pledging to not litter on streets. "Mi kachra karnaar nahi," he said in Marathi in the video.

The video received millions of likes and views on social media, and netizens also praised him for raising awareness, however, the actor seems to have later realised his incorrect pronunciation in it.

On Thursday, he took to his Instagram to share a video with the same pledge, and this time, he rectified his mistake. "Recently, I had made a video saying 'Main kachra nahi karunga'. I had said it in Marathi as well, but my pronunciation of the word 'kachra' was incorrect. My friend Sudesh Bhosale told me that I had pronounced the word wrong, so I've learnt it and I am making the video once again with the correct pronunciation," he said.

He also captioned his post, "Had done a video where pronunciation was wrong .. so corrected it .. Apologies (sic)."

Meanwhile, Big B is currently busy with the shoot of the latest season of his popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, which made him a household name via the small screen. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by singers Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal, and the trio will be seen engaging in some banters.

On the film front, Big B was last seen in the blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, in which he played the role of Ashwatthama from Mahabharata. The 81-year-old was lauded for his performance in the film, and despite being in a supporting role, emerged to be the star of the magnum opus through his sheer screen presence and acting prowess.