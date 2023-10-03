 Amit Sadh: 'People From The Industry Are Being Very Kind To Me'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAmit Sadh: 'People From The Industry Are Being Very Kind To Me'

Amit Sadh: 'People From The Industry Are Being Very Kind To Me'

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Amit tells about why he did Sukhee, Ghuspaith: Between The Borders and more.

Rohit BhatnagarUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 08:12 AM IST
article-image
Amit Sadh: 'People From The Industry Are Being Very Kind To Me' |

Amit Sadh, who has carved his own niche as an actor believes in doing his part with utmost sincerity and honesty. The actor did a cameo in recently released Sukhee and soon after was seen in a short film titled Ghuspaith: Between The Borders. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Amit tells about why he did Sukhee, Ghuspaith: Between The Borders and more.

Excerpts:

How come you did a special appearance in Sukhee?

I did this role for my producer Vikram, who gave me Breathe franchise. He insisted me to do the cameo in the film and I couldn’t say no to him. This was the first film ever for which I never read the script too. I don’t shoot two films simultaneously but they really chalked out my dates and schedule. 

Read Also
Amit Sadh reveals he wanted to quit Bollywood after Sushant Singh Rajput's death: 'I was annoyed'
article-image

How do you manage to act with so much ease be it any role, lead or a cameo?

I feel, media and people from the industry are being very kind to me. I don’t know any calculations as to what works when, I only do my part honestly. I do things from my heart. Vikram told me that I just have to be my self and charming on screen. I knew that I could pull this off. And, it had a bunch of happy people like Shilpa Shetty, director Sonal etc.

Go on…

I have got enough till date. So, its time when I should also be repaying back. I even did Ghuspaith for the director, he is a young chap and he came to me with the film and requested me to do it. I really liked him hence agreed. 

Read Also
Ghuspaith: Amit Sadh's short film dedicated to photojournalist Danish Siddiqui
article-image

Ghuspaith: Between Borders is inspired by the life of a photojournalist. What were your roadblocks?

There were no roadblocks. It was not challenging at all. As actors. i feel, at times, we overdramatise things. Yes working for 14-16 hours a day was exhausting but nothing else. It’s an amazing story. As an actor, everything is at my disposal so where’s the question of challenges? Its my job and since I had chosen this profession so why to crib or glorify issues?

You had a brilliant innings on OTT, so being away from the theatres for too long bothers you?

A chef will never say that how many hours he/she spends in the home kitchen or a restaurant, what matters the most is the food. Media has immensely supported me and portrayed my right image. I don’t believe in perceptions rather live in the reality. I don’t betray with my work so medium really doesn’t matter. I have always respected my own box office numbers, both good and bad. 

Read Also
Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh's Sukhee To Release Theatrically On September 22
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Randeep Hooda Dances With Soldiers From The Indian Army & ITBP In Mago Chuna Area (WATCH)

Randeep Hooda Dances With Soldiers From The Indian Army & ITBP In Mago Chuna Area (WATCH)

'Rajveer Deol & Paloma Dhillon Are Very Down To Earth,' Says Dono Actor Poojan Chhabra

'Rajveer Deol & Paloma Dhillon Are Very Down To Earth,' Says Dono Actor Poojan Chhabra

Mishkat Varma: 'We Need To Bring Down A Male Chauvinist Attitude'

Mishkat Varma: 'We Need To Bring Down A Male Chauvinist Attitude'

Amit Sadh: 'People From The Industry Are Being Very Kind To Me'

Amit Sadh: 'People From The Industry Are Being Very Kind To Me'

Happy Birthday Sathyaraj: Candid Moments Of The Baahubali And Chennai Express Actor

Happy Birthday Sathyaraj: Candid Moments Of The Baahubali And Chennai Express Actor