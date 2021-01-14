Amit Sadh hurt while training for web series ‘Zidd’

No pain, no gain is an old saying, and it holds true for Amit Sadh. Amit has gone through an extensively rigorous regime to gear up for his role as Major Deependra Singh Sengar, Special Forces officer for the web series Zidd. While prepping for it, Amit suffered back bruises, but that didn’t deter the actor’s determination.

“I have put my heart and soul for this role. It was one of the most extremely challenging character I’d to play and you will soon see why. I already had a huge respect for our Indian army and soldiers but after going through their fitness regime, I realized what it truly feels like to be a soldier,” Amit shares.