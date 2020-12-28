'I am No Messiah': Amit Sadh praises Sonu Sood's autobiography, reveals the actor gave him his first break

Actor Sonu Sood recently published his autobiography book, which recounts his experience of helping migrant workers reach their hometowns during the COVID-19 lockdown. Congratulating the actor for the same, actor Amit Sadh took to Twitter and revealed that it was Sood who gave him his first break.

"Not many know that my first break was given to me by Sonu bhai. It's because of him where I am today. This goodness that he is doing now that people are talking about is not something that is just activated. I think he has been doing this from many many years," Sadh wrote.

"So proud of you Sonu bhai and you are teaching us a way to give back! Many congratulations @SonuSood on your book #IAmNoMessiah," he added in another tweet.