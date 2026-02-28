Amid Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha Divorce Controversy, Astrologer Predicts Actor Won't Become CM Of Tamil Nadu This Year

Astrologer Predicts Thalapathy Vijay Won't Become CM This Year |

Ahead of the elections in Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay, has landed in controversy. On Friday, it was revealed that his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had filed a petition for divorce at the Chengalpattu Family Court on December 5, 2025. The case was formally taken up this month, and in her petition, Sangeetha has alleged that the actor is having an affair with an actress. Amid this controversy, an astrologer named Prashanth Kini has predicted that Vijay won't become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu this year.

He tweeted, "Thalapathy Vijay will get grand success in politics after 2030. This time he will show his presence in Tamilnadu Politics that's it.....!! He will definitely become Chief Minister of Tamilnadu but not this time....!! (sic)." Kini also tweeted, "Thalapathy Vijay won't become Chief Minister of Tamilnadu this time....!! (ci)." Check out the tweets below...

Without mentioning the name of the actress properly, the astrologer claimed that the history of MGR (M.G. Ramachandran) and Jayalalithaa will be recreated. Check out the tweet below...

According to reports, Vijay has been asked to appear in court for the next divorce hearing, which will take place on April 20, 2026.

Meanwhile, Vijay has not yet shared any statement regarding hid divorce case yet.

Jana Nayagan Controversy

Well, 2026 has not been a great year for Vijay till now. His final film, which was supposed to be released in January this year, has been delayed after it didn't receive a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The matter went to the court, and after a few weeks of legal proceedings, the makers decided to withdraw the case and submitted the movie to Revising Committee.

But, till now, there's no update on the certification of the film, and that's why the new release date is not yet announced.