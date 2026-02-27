Who Is Sangeetha Sornalingam? Know About Thalapathy Vijay's Wife Who Has Filed For Divorce After 26 Years Of Marriage

Tamil superstar Vijay, who recently launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is reportedly heading for a divorce from his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. According to ANI, Sangeetha has filed a divorce petition in the Chengalpattu Family Court, citing an extramarital relationship.

Reports claim that she alleged Vijay was involved in an “extramarital relationship with an actress.”

Who is Sangeetha Sornalingam?

Sangeetha is of Sri Lankan Tamil origin and was born and raised in the United Kingdom, making her a British citizen of Sri Lankan descent before her marriage to Vijay in 1999.

She is the daughter of a Tamil industrialist from Sri Lanka who later settled in the UK. While some media reports describe her as a homemaker, others speculate that she is associated with business interests.

Interestingly, Sangeetha first met Vijay as a fan. The turning point in their love story dates back to the success of Vijay’s blockbuster film Poove Unakkaga, which brought him fame. During a shoot at Chennai’s Film City, a young woman who had flown in from London to congratulate him on his film’s success came to meet him - that woman was Sangeetha.

Impressed by her gesture, Vijay invited her to his home and introduced her to his parents. What began as a fan moment soon turned into a personal connection. As Sangeetha was staying nearby during her visit, she continued to meet the family. Eventually, Vijay’s parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shobha, took the initiative and asked Sangeetha if she would consider marrying their son.

Vijay and Sangeetha’s marriage

After both agreed to the proposal, Vijay’s parents reportedly travelled to London to formally meet Sangeetha’s family. With both families on board, the couple tied the knot on August 25, 1999, in a grand ceremony. Despite Vijay being a Christian and Sangeetha a Hindu, they chose to have a Hindu wedding ceremony, followed by a reception in Chennai.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2000 and their second in 2005. Over the years, their children have also briefly appeared on screen alongside Vijay in films such as Vettaikaaran and Theri.

For decades, Vijay and Sangeetha were seen as one of the most private couples in the Tamil film industry. The recent reports of divorce, however, have brought their personal lives into the spotlight.

Neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has issued an official public statement regarding the matter so far.