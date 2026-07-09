Amid Satluj Controversy, Ranvir Shorey Questions Growing Hindu-Sikh Divide In Punjab: 'Rift Is A Source Of Personal Anguish'

Ranvir Shorey | File Image

Actor Ranvir Shorey shared his views on the ongoing debate surrounding Satluj, the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer that was removed from ZEE5 shortly after its release on July 3. In a detailed post on X on Thursday, the actor opened up on the relationship between Hindus and Sikhs in Punjab, calling the growing divide between the two communities a source of "personal anguish."

His post came amid the controversy surrounding Satluj, a film based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film premiered on ZEE5 but was taken down within hours of its release in India.

Reacting to the discussions around the film, Shorey wrote, "On the debate sparked by ‘Satluj’, I see many people here asking 'Why Hindus have never managed to align themselves politically in Punjab?' As a Punjabi Hindu I feel this is because we have never managed to see Sikhs as separate from us. We have never really understood why we have been targeted and killed by Khalistanis."

The actor also questioned whether political disagreements were enough to divide communities that had shared close ties for generations.

On the debate sparked by ‘Satluj’, I see many people here asking “why Hindus have never managed to align themselves politically in Punjab?!”.

As a Punjabi Hindu I feel this is because we have never managed to see Sikhs as separate from us. We have never really understood why we… — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 9, 2026

"Disputes over state boundaries, river water sharing, language…were these kind of petty reasons enough to tear the blood bond that Punjabi Hindus and Sikhs shared for centuries and start a lame separatist movement?! Was it not obvious that the country’s only martial community was being weaponised against itself by vested interests?" he asked.

Shorey further questioned whether an entire community should be held responsible for the events of 1984. "Is it fair to blame all Hindus for the heinous crimes of 1984 for which only one political party was responsible?Is it fair to bury the thousands of stories of violence and rape by Khalistanis before 1984?"

Concluding his post, the actor expressed hope for reconciliation and recalled a conversation that has stayed with him over the years.

"To me, the widening rift between Hindus and Sikhs is a source of personal anguish. A Sikh brother once said to me, 'Hindus and Sikhs are like a finger and its nail: They are inseparable.' Praying that all Punjabis can see past their anger, something which they are prone to, to find love and brotherhood again, which they are known for," he wrote.

Satluj, directed by Honey Trehan and starring Diljit Dosanjh, is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film was removed from ZEE5 shortly after its release, reportedly following government concerns.