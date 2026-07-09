Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj To Be Screened At Gurudwaras Across Five States After OTT Takedown: SGPC

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj is set to reach audiences through community screenings at gurudwaras across five states after the film was removed from ZEE5 just 48 hours after its release in India on July 3.

The initiative has reportedly been launched to ensure that the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra continues to be seen despite the film no longer being available on the streaming platform. Gurudwaras in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Jammu will host special screenings of the Honey Trehan directorial in the coming days.

According to a report by Mid-day, insiders from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said gurudwara committees across the country have joined hands to organise community screenings of the film.

In Jammu, Satluj, previously titled Punjab '95, will be screened at four gurudwaras between July 10 and July 13. In Rajasthan, a poster circulating on social media has announced a public screening on July 11 at the Baba Fateh Singh Auditorium in Chandi Ki Taksal Gurudwara, Jaipur.

The screening campaign has also received support in the national capital. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka reportedly called for the film to be restored on ZEE5 while backing the community initiative.

Explaining the reason behind the screenings, an SGPC source told the publication, "The community doesn’t want this story to disappear simply because the film is unavailable online. If people cannot watch it on OTT, gurudwaras are opening their doors. Jaswant Singh Khalra’s story deserves to be seen."

Why was the film removed from Zee5?

The biographical drama is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. It premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 but was taken down two days later after the Centre reportedly directed the platform to remove it under the Information Technology (IT) Rules, citing security concerns.

According to reports, the government was concerned that the film could trigger pro-Khalistani mobilisation or unrest, which was cited as one of the reasons behind the takedown.

The film's release journey had already been marked by years of delays. Completed nearly four years ago, it went through a prolonged certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Initially submitted under the title Ghallughara, the film was reportedly cleared with 21 cuts and was also asked to change its title to Punjab '95.

However, the makers were unhappy with the suggested edits and challenged the certification process through legal channels. The matter was later referred to the CBFC's revising committee, which reportedly recommended 127 cuts and proposed several additional changes, including renaming the protagonist, Jaswant Singh Khalra. The filmmakers refused to accept those changes, delaying the film's India release for several years.

Despite finally making its debut on ZEE5 in its uncut version on July 3, Satluj was removed from the platform within 48 hours. The move drew criticism from the SGPC and several Punjab-based political parties. Diljit Dosanjh later reacted to the development, saying the removal was "bound to happen."

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj features Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in pivotal roles.