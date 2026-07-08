Satluj Row: Geetika Vidya Shares Emotional Note After Film's Troubled Release, Says Hope Feels 'Both Fulfilled & Unfinished' | Geetika Vidya's Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Geetika Vidya, who essays the role of Paramjit Kaur Khalra, the wife of Diljit Dosanjh’s character, Jaswant Singh Khalra in 'Satluj', used social media to share an emotional note amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the drama.

On Wednesday, Geetika took to her official Instagram handle and revealed that there are mixed feelings as 'Satluj' has finally been able to reach some viewers, despite facing so many hurdles.

Geetika wrote on the photo-sharing app, “For four years, we carried this film quietly in our hearts, hoping for the day we could finally share it with you. Today, that hope feels both fulfilled and unfinished, as Satluj finds its voice in some places while remaining silenced in others.(sic)"

“It was an honour to step into the world of Bibi Paramjit and to stand beside @diljitdosanjh in telling the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra ji and the family whose love endured what words never fully can describe," she went on to add.

Praising the makers for standing their ground, Geetika concluded the post saying, “In admiration of @honeytrehan for his decision. As he always says: #Nirbhau #Nirvair. And as Jaswant Singh Khalra ji always said: #challengethedarkness."

Her post further included a behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot of 'Satluj' in which Geetika was in her character, posing alongside Diljit and two kids.

Earlier, veteran actor Kanwaljit Singh, who is seen as DGP Bitta in 'Satluj', revealed that he received praises for his character from Naseeruddin Shah and Shashi Ranjan.

"I was quite surprised to receive his call. After that, I even got a call from Naseer (Naseeruddin Shah). He started speaking in Punjabi, which he speaks rather poorly. I believe he is the 'God of acting' and hence anything coming from him has a lot of impact", the 'Mrs' actor told IANS.

Following a long battle against censorship, 'Satluj' finally got a digital release on ZEE5. However, it was taken down in India only 2 days after release.

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