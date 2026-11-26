Imtiaz Ali's O Saathi Re Remake of Pakistani Show Mere Paas Tum Ho? | Instagram / YouTube

Netflix's series O Saathi Re, starring Arjun Rampal, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Avinash Tiwary, has grabbed everyone's attention, but for the wrong reason. The trailer of the Imtiaz Ali-created show was released on Wednesday, and amid the controversy surrounding the Pakistani Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, netizens are claiming that the Arjun, Aditi and Avinash-starrer is a remake of the Pak show Mere Paas Tum Ho.

A netizen tweeted, "Imagine creating an entire outrage over the ban on pakistan’s first netflix original only to turn around and release a cheap knockoff of one of the most popular pakistani drama mere paas tum ho on netflix, the irony is actually embarrassing (sic)."

Does the heart ever let go? ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/kNDd97xKRZ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 25, 2026

Another Pakistani X user wrote, "Copying our shows and songs after making our show and celebrities a national issue is so embarrassing oh my god (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Copying the most shi****** ptv show, and releasing it on the same day as the first Pakistani Netflix series shows insane level of insecurities lol (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

O Saathi Re release date

O Saathi Re is all set to premiere on Netflix on December 4, 2026. On the same date, Pakistan's first Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is also slated to premiere on the OTT platform.

Will Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo release in India?

However, there's no confirmation whether Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo will premiere in India or not. According to reports, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has reminded Netflix to adhere to its advisory and ensure that no Pakistani content is available on Netflix in India.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo cast

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo features some of the biggest names from the Pakistani film and TV industry, including Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Maya Ali, and Bilal Ashraf.

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