Poonam Pandey Questions Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo India Release India Release | Instagram

Controversial actress Poonam Pandey has reacted strongly to the release of Pakistani show Jo Bachay Hai Sang Samait Lo in India, questioning why Pakistani celebrities who allegedly made critical remarks about India during the war would now want their work to reach Indian audiences.

Poonam Pandey Questions Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo India Release India Release

Speaking to IANS, Poonam took a dig at Pakistani actors, specifically mentioning Hania Aamir, and urged them to stand by their earlier statements.

"Log bolte hain hum art hain, artists hain, aur artists ke beech bhed-bhav nahi hona chahiye. Bade pyaar se sabko ek saath chalna chahiye. Kuch bahut interesting artists hain, Hania Aamir. Aise bahut saare artists hain jinhone war ke waqt India ke baare mein cheezein boli thi. Jab war chalu hota hai, toh aap humare baare mein itna bura-bhala bolte hain, bejhijak aur publicly bolte hain. Aur jab aapko zarurat padti hai, toh aapko mohabbat yaad aa jaati hai. Mujhe aapki yeh baat samajh nahi aati. Stand by your own statements," she said.

Poonam Pandey Slams Pakistani Artists

Questioning the show's release in India, Poonam added, "Agar aapko Bharat se nafrat hai, toh Bharat par itna pyaar kyun aa raha hai? Humari Netflix ki zarurat kyun ho gayi aapko?"

She further said that she had seen Hania Aamir's statements about India and questioned why Pakistani artists would want Indian audiences after allegedly making such remarks. "Jab aap log itni wahiyat harkatein karte hain, aise words use karte hain war ke time, toh aaj aapko iss desh ki zarurat kyun pad rahi hai? Aap apna Netflix apne desh mein chalaiye na," she said.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Cast

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir and Hamza Ali Abbasi, with Momina Duraid as director. The show is slated to release on December 4.

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