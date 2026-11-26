Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Controversy | Instagram

Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo has been making it to the headlines in India for the wrong reasons. Film bodies and netizens have been asking Netflix to ban the show in India. Now, according to ANI sources, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in 2025 had asked the OTT platform to adhere to its advisory and ensure that no Pakistani content is available on Netflix in India.

In June last year, the OTT platform had ensured that no film or series from the neighbouring country would be streamed on Netflix in India. Amid the controversy that Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo might be streamed in India, the Ministry has asked Netflix to stand by the commitment given in June 2025.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked Netflix to adhere to its advisory dated May 8, 2025 and ensure that streaming content originating in Pakistan is not made available in India. In June last year, Netflix informed the Ministry that it had made no film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India. The Ministry received several complaints and representations regarding the possible release in India of Pakistan-based web series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The Ministry has asked Netflix to stand by that commitment given in June and maintain the position it conveyed at the time: Sources — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2026

Will Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Release In India?

It surely looks difficult for Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo to stream in India. However, till now, the show is listed on Netflix with its English title All The Love Our Hearts Carry.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo announcement

On November 22, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo was announced on Netflix MENA, the social media account of the OTT platform that manages content of the Middle East and North Africa. The first-look poster grabbed everyone's attention as the series features some of the biggest names from the Pakistani film and television industry.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo cast

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo stars Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf and Khushhal Khan.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo trailer

After the first-look poster, on Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the trailer of the film on YouTube. The trailer has received a mixed response from netizens.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo release date

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo will start streaming on Netflix from December 4, 2026.

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