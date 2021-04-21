Amid divorce rumours, Ambili Devi says Adithyan Jayan had extramarital affair when she was pregnant

Malayalam actor Ambili Devi has finally opened up about her marriage with Adithyan, amid rumours about their divorce.

The actor made some shocking revelations and said that her husband of two years had an extramarital affair while she was pregnant with their child. She also stated that the 'other woman' is a mother of a 13-year-old.

In an interview with Manorama Online, Ambili Devi said that she is still legally Adithyan's wife. She added that they survived a lot of crises and got into a second marriage and lived a happy life until she became pregnant.

She revealed that for the last 16 months, her husband was in a relationship with the woman, adding that she has been getting a lot of phone calls from well-wishers asking if it is true.