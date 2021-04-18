'Sad how some people believe their own lies': Anusha Dandekar claps back at ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra with cryptic post

Television actor Karan Kundrra's ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar on Sunday took to Instagram to share a cryptic post on Instagram.
"People who are mad at you for speaking the truth are those people who are living a lie. Keep speaking the truth," read her post.
"Sad how some people believe their own lies and the stories they make up in their hands," it further added.
The model captioned it: "I woke up like this… and I may not be a lot of things but the one thing I am is honest. Happy happy Sunday #tellyourtruth"
While Anushka didn't mention her ex-boyfriend, this comes a day after Karan's explosive interview with a tabloid.
For the unversed, Karan in a recent interview finally broke his silence about the cheating allegations Anusha levelled against him.
In an interaction with a news portal, Karan said that he not only respects the relationship but also Anusha and her family and he would not like to indulge in any mudslinging.
Questioning the allegations, Karan asked why hasn’t any other person, who he has been in a relationship with, ever accused him of something as serious as this.
Kundrra also said that he has 'not yet recovered' from his break up with Anusha.
Anusha and Karan dated for five years before reportedly calling it quits in 2020.
Anusha Dandekar had spilled the beans on her breakup earlier this year.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)