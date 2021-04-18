'Sad how some people believe their own lies': Anusha Dandekar claps back at ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra with cryptic post

Television actor Karan Kundrra's ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar on Sunday took to Instagram to share a cryptic post on Instagram.

"People who are mad at you for speaking the truth are those people who are living a lie. Keep speaking the truth," read her post.

"Sad how some people believe their own lies and the stories they make up in their hands," it further added.

The model captioned it: "I woke up like this… and I may not be a lot of things but the one thing I am is honest. Happy happy Sunday #tellyourtruth"