'My son saved my life': TV actress Somya Seth opens up about battling suicidal thoughts during pregnancy

Somya Seth, best known for her roles in television shows like Navya… Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal and Yeh Hai Aashiqui, recently opened up on how she battled suicidal thoughts when she was pregnant, soon after her wedding in 2015.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Somya made some shocking revelations and talked about how her son Ayden, now three and a half year old, saved her life.

In 2015, Soumya married Arun Kapoor, however, things did not work out between them and they divorced in June 2019.

Soumya, who is currently in Virginia, said that she is enjoying motherhood to the fullest and is in a happy place.

She was in news in April 2019 when she spoke about trouble in her marriage and hinted at domestic violence through one of her Instagram posts.

Speaking about the tough times she faced after getting married, Soumya said that she got pregnant in 2017 and was trying to figure out ways to kill herself until her parents helped her and brought her back from the brink.

She also recalled the time when she was standing in front of the mirror, unable to recognize her own self as she was completely bruised. However, she added that her son became the purpose of her living. Soumya and her ex-husband have joint custody of their son as per the court orders.

Soumya, who has been away from television, said that acting was a fun and creative outlet for her. She, however, said that she is not actively looking for projects and is investing her time into real estate.

Also, she strongly believes in love and soul mates and said that she is ready to give love another chance.