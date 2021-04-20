Amid allegations of 'sexting' underage boys, YouTube demonetises beauty guru James Charles' channel

Amid allegations of 'sexting' underage boys, YouTube has temporarily halted payment to one of the most popular beauty influencers James Charles.

Earlier this month, James had addressed the allegations and admitted to sending sexually explicit texts to minors. Now, according to a report by BCC, James Charles' YouTube channel has been temporarily removed from their Partnership Program, which means that the beauty guru's account has been demonetised.

This comes days after Morphe Cosmetics ended their contract with Charles. The brand issued an official statement announcing both parties have "agreed to wind down" their collaboration - James X Morphe Pallette.