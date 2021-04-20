Amid allegations of 'sexting' underage boys, YouTube demonetises beauty guru James Charles' channel

Amid allegations of 'sexting' underage boys, YouTube has temporarily halted payment to one of the most popular beauty influencers James Charles.
Earlier this month, James had addressed the allegations and admitted to sending sexually explicit texts to minors. Now, according to a report by BCC, James Charles' YouTube channel has been temporarily removed from their Partnership Program, which means that the beauty guru's account has been demonetised.
This comes days after Morphe Cosmetics ended their contract with Charles. The brand issued an official statement announcing both parties have "agreed to wind down" their collaboration - James X Morphe Pallette.
"In light of the recent allegations against James Charles, Morphe and James have agreed to end our business relationship,” read the statement.
“It is and always has been Morphe’s goal to create a positive, safe, and empowering space where all beauty lovers can freely share their artistry and passion for cosmetics, and Morphe is committed to furthering that goal," they added.
Replying to the statement, James wrote: "I’ve loved every moment working together, and am beyond grateful for what we’ve created together. That being said, I reached out to them and we mutually agreed to wind down our James Charles x Morphe collaboration, which is my only project with them."
For the unversed, James has admitted to sending sexually explicit messages to underage fans.
In a video titled 'holding myself accountable', James admitted to his wrongdoings and said, "I fully understand my actions and how they are wrong"
However, in his recent statement, James claimed that a lot of people have come forward with a series of 'misleading stories and false allegations.'
