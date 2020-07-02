YouTuber Shane Dawson slammed for pretending to masturbate in front of 11-year-old Willow Smith's poster

Popular American YouTuber Shane Dawson has been slammed by Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith for pretending to masturbate in front of 11-year-old Willow Smith's poster.
Shane Dawson, who's one of the most popular YouTubers with over 22 million subscribers, has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Several netizens pointed out Dawson's problematic jokes as his old videos filled with inappropriate and racist content resurfaced on the internet. The social media star recently dropped a 20-minutes long video, titled 'Taking Accountability', where he apologized for his actions in the past.
However, an old clip from one of Shane's videos went viral the internet. In the clip, Shane Dawson was seen standing in front of then 11-year-old Willow Smith's poster and pretending to masturbate. Referring to Willow's 2010 chart buster 'Whip My Hair', Shane can be heard saying, "Whip your hair back and forth" as he continues to pretend like he's masturbating to it.
Publicly slamming the YouTuber, Jaden tweeted, "SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU," Jaden tweeted Saturday. "YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT."
"This Man Was Also Doing Black Face On The Regular. As The Youth We Need To Support Creators Who Support Us And Our Morals. This Is Not Okay," he added in another tweet.
Willow's mother Pinkett Smith wrote, "To Shane Dawson ... I’m done with the excuses."
Inspired by Jenna Marbles, in his 20-minutes long video, Shane Dawson had 'taken accountability' for using racial slurs, joking about pedophilia and wearing blackface. However, Shane's apology didn't go down well and he got panned for his 'disgusting' jokes. A user commented, "Depression and anxiety isn’t an excuse to sexualize children, Shane."
A comment on his video reads, "stop saying "that person" shane. thats YOU. part of owning up to what you did and taking accountability is realizing that that was YOU, and realizing that you are fully capable of being that person again. stop separating yourself from "that person", as long as you keep doing that you'll never actually be forgiven and grow. that's why jenna's apology was so effective, she knows that was her who did that shit. and she acted like an adult about it, unlike you right now."
"people are really saying “it was 10 years ago, get over it” like, seriously? your defending a GROWN man who got off to a 11 year old girl, is racist and who has done sexual things to his own dog and cat? You are disgusting. I don’t care how long ago it happened. He still did it and now the consequences are catching up," wrote another user.