YouTuber Shane Dawson slammed for pretending to masturbate in front of 11-year-old Willow Smith's poster

Popular American YouTuber Shane Dawson has been slammed by Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith for pretending to masturbate in front of 11-year-old Willow Smith's poster.

Shane Dawson, who's one of the most popular YouTubers with over 22 million subscribers, has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Several netizens pointed out Dawson's problematic jokes as his old videos filled with inappropriate and racist content resurfaced on the internet. The social media star recently dropped a 20-minutes long video, titled 'Taking Accountability', where he apologized for his actions in the past.

However, an old clip from one of Shane's videos went viral the internet. In the clip, Shane Dawson was seen standing in front of then 11-year-old Willow Smith's poster and pretending to masturbate. Referring to Willow's 2010 chart buster 'Whip My Hair', Shane can be heard saying, "Whip your hair back and forth" as he continues to pretend like he's masturbating to it.

Publicly slamming the YouTuber, Jaden tweeted, "SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU," Jaden tweeted Saturday. "YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT."