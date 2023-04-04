Ambanis' to-be bahu Radhika Merchant wears nearly ₹1 lakh corset top - Pics inside

Radhika Merchant, who is engaged to Anant Ambani, the younger son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is no less than a diva herself.

Radhika and Anant got engaged in a grand ceremony in January this year and the two are set to tie the knot very soon.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was inaugurated in Mumbai recently and Radhika made sure to grab eyeballs the minute she walked in.

Radhika wears top worth nearly ₹1 lakh

While on the first two days, Radhila was seen wearing more of ethnic outfits with a modern twist, on the third day of the gala event, Radhika donned a white and blue co-ord set.

Radhika wore a corset top with ties designed by Prabal Gurung and the top alone is worth close to Rs 1 lakh.

As per the official website of Gurung, the corset top is priced at Rs 98,164.

She paired it along with a matching blue and white skirt stitched from the same fabric. But since the skirt was customised and not up for sale, its price is not known.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant. Hailing from Kutch, Gujarat, Radhika is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts.

Radhika and Anant got engaged in the presence of their families in January this year in a traditional ceremony which included rituals such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi.

While the official date of their wedding is not out yet, if reports are to be believed, Anant and Radhika will get married by the end of this year itself.