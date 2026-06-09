'Am I Too Much Of An Actress?': Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Having Self-Doubt As A Politician

Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Having Self-Doubt As A Politician | Instagram

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which is slated to release on June 12, 2026. The actress, in a recent interview, opened up about having self-doubt as a politician.

While talking to India Today, when Kangana was asked if there was anything that frightened her, the actress said, “Anything can scare you. It’s not some larger-than-life fear. But the small things like, ‘Will I be good enough?’ Especially in my new job as a politician, what is the right way for me to be? Am I too much of an actress? Am I dressing up too much? Is it okay if I wear sleeveless clothes? Am I being judged? Or am I being good enough? Or is it the right way to be? Or am I still too much of a heroine?”

She further added, “So, there are obviously so many fears or doubts that one can have on a daily basis. Maybe not one lingering fear, but on a daily basis, you may have so many doubts, especially when you are into something new.”

Kangana Ranaut's Political Journey

Kangana joined politics in March 2024, and she contested the elections from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh. She won the election and became a BJP MP.

While she has joined politics, Kangana has not yet left the film industry. She is working on multiple projects.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Release Date

On June 12, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata won't be getting a solo release. The film is all set to clash at the box office with Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Governor, and Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.

So, let's wait and watch which film makes a mark at the box office.