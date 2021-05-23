ALTBalaji clears air on reaction on Shehnaaz Gill post

When the trailer of Broken But Beautiful 3 was unveiled, fans kept tagging Shehnaaz in posts related to the web series. But, that didn’t sit well with many fans of Sidharth — the actor’s fandom is divided over his alleged relationship with the singer. So, when Autumn Grey liked the comment, angry Sidnaaz fans started trolling the OTT platform by using #ShameOnYouAltBalaji for entering into what was essentially a fan matter.

Sensing the outrage and in an attempt to douse the fire, the company issued an apology for the gaffe, clearing ALTBalaji of any wrongdoing. “We’re sorry and this is completely on us, not ALTBalaji,” a part of their statement read.

On Saturday, ALTBalaji too issued a statement regarding the same. “Last night there was an absolute human error that was committed by our partner agency for ORM responses, Autumn Grey. They accidentally liked a tweet about Shehnaaz Gill that was not in good taste. We uphold the actors and their fans in the highest regard and would never hurt any sentiments in any manner. Our agency partner has already apologised to the fans and the actor and we request fans to consider the same and shower their love on the show as they have been doing so far.”

Sidharth and Shehnaaz remained unavailable for a comment.