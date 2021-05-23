ALTBalaji clears air on reaction on Shehnaaz Gill post

Social media is a double-edged sword, and one needs to be mindful while using it. One misstep can send the user spiraling down the world of trolls. That’s one reason why many celebs these days are wary of social media. One word out of place can cause a furore. OTT platform ALTBalaji discovered the same to their disadvantage while promoting their upcoming show Broken But Beautiful 3, starring Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and newbie Sonia Rathee.
An employee of Autumn Grey (the company which handles social media accounts of ALTBalaji) while trying to up the chatter around the show, ended up liking an anti-Shehnaaz Gill post. Word on the street is Sidharth and singer-actor Shehnaaz (who was also in Bigg Boss 13) are in a relationship. The actors formed a bond during their stay inside the house, and the fans coined the term Sidnaaz for them.
When the trailer of Broken But Beautiful 3 was unveiled, fans kept tagging Shehnaaz in posts related to the web series. But, that didn’t sit well with many fans of Sidharth — the actor’s fandom is divided over his alleged relationship with the singer. So, when Autumn Grey liked the comment, angry Sidnaaz fans started trolling the OTT platform by using #ShameOnYouAltBalaji for entering into what was essentially a fan matter.
Sensing the outrage and in an attempt to douse the fire, the company issued an apology for the gaffe, clearing ALTBalaji of any wrongdoing. “We’re sorry and this is completely on us, not ALTBalaji,” a part of their statement read.
On Saturday, ALTBalaji too issued a statement regarding the same. “Last night there was an absolute human error that was committed by our partner agency for ORM responses, Autumn Grey. They accidentally liked a tweet about Shehnaaz Gill that was not in good taste. We uphold the actors and their fans in the highest regard and would never hurt any sentiments in any manner. Our agency partner has already apologised to the fans and the actor and we request fans to consider the same and shower their love on the show as they have been doing so far.”
Sidharth and Shehnaaz remained unavailable for a comment.
