Sidharth Shukla roped in to play an important role in Prabhas starrer Adipurush?

Actor Sidharth Shukla became a household name with the TV show Balika Vadhu and he has been enjoying a huge face base even since he won Bigg Boss 13.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and now, the buzz is that he has been approached to play a pivotal role in Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush.

Adipurush is set to be a period drama showcasing the Hindu epic, Ramayana.

While an official announcement confirming the news is yet to be made, reports suggest that Sidharth will be playing the role of Meghnad, the son of Ravana and Mandodari.