Sidharth Shukla roped in to play an important role in Prabhas starrer Adipurush?

Actor Sidharth Shukla became a household name with the TV show Balika Vadhu and he has been enjoying a huge face base even since he won Bigg Boss 13.
The actor made his Bollywood debut with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and now, the buzz is that he has been approached to play a pivotal role in Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush.
Adipurush is set to be a period drama showcasing the Hindu epic, Ramayana.
While an official announcement confirming the news is yet to be made, reports suggest that Sidharth will be playing the role of Meghnad, the son of Ravana and Mandodari.
Reports further state that the team of Adipurush recently narrated the script to him over a phone call and he was quite impressed with it.
Meanwhile, the shooting for the film commenced in 2021 but had to be delayed due to the second wave of pandemic and the lockdown.
Helmed by Om Raut, the flick will be available to watch in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and other languages. It is also set to be one of the most expensive films made in the history of Indian cinema.
The makers had earlier announced that the film will hit the big screens on August 13, 2022.
