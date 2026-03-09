Alpha Release Date: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Starrer To Hit The Big Screens In July; No Direct-To-Digital Release

Alpha Release Date | Instagram

Yash Raj Films' Alpha starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, was slated to release in 2025, but it was postponed to April 2026, and later got delayed once again. While there were reports that the movie might get a direct-to-digital release, now the makers have finally debunked the reports and announced its theatrical release date. Alpha will hit the big screens on July 10, 2026.

Alia took to Instagram to share a new poster of the film, and wrote, "#ALPHA 10.07.2026 See you in cinemas (sic)." Check out the post below...

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail, who is known for helming the web series The Railway Men. The expectations from the film are quite high as it is the first female spy movie under YRF's Spy Universe. A small glimpse of the movie featuring Bobby was attached to War 2 as a post-credit scene.

Netizens Excited To Watch Alpha In Theatres

Well, netizens are excited to watch Alpha in theatres. A netizen commented, "After seeing Alia's look in this post I can't wait anymore (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Let’s roar, queen 👸🔥 Ready to witness Alpha on the big screen! (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Two talented ladies, one explosive film - Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in Alpha (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Alpha OTT Release

There were reports that the makers were planning to release Alpha directly on OTT. In fact, a report also suggested that Netflix had offered a whopping amount of Rs. 215 crore for its direct-to-OTT release. However, YRF rejected the offer, and decided to go ahead with the theatrical release.

Alia's fans are super excited for the movie, as they will get to watch her on the big screens after around two years. Her last release was Jigra, which had hit the big screens in 2024.