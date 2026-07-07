Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's Film Fails First Monday Test, Collects ₹3.85 Crore

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, was released in theatres on July 3 after multiple delays and was one of the most anticipated films of the year. However, the film faced significant negativity on social media and received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences.

Despite the mixed reception, Alpha performed decently at the box office over its opening weekend. However, the film witnessed a major dip in collections on its first Monday, indicating a slowdown after the initial weekend rush.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Alpha witnessed a significant drop at the box office on its first Monday. The film earned Rs 3.85 crore net in India on Day 4, registering a 70.9% decline compared to its Sunday collection of Rs 13.25 crore.

The film recorded its Day 4 collections across 6,997 shows nationwide. With this, Alpha has taken its total India net collection to Rs 37.85 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 45.34 crore after four days in theatres.

In the overseas market, the film added Rs 1.50 crore gross on Monday, taking its total international gross to Rs 18.30 crore. As a result, Alpha's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 63.64 crore by the end of its fourth day.

Alpha Budget

Mounted on a reported budget of around Rs 100–130 crore, Alpha has made a decent start but still has a long way to go before recovering its production costs through theatrical collections alone.

Alpha Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Alpha 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Alpha is not as bad a film as we expected it to be after watching the teaser and trailer. It is a classy action entertainer that you can watch in theatres once for sure. But don't compare it with Dhurandhar, as both are totally different films. Also, Alia Bhatt fans, just book your tickets right away!"