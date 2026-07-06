Alpha Box Office Collection Day 3: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-Starrer Surpasses ₹50 Crore Worldwide Amid Negative Reviews

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Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's action thriller Alpha, released on July 5, registered steady growth at the box office on its first Sunday, helping the film inch closer to the Rs 60-crore mark worldwide. Despite receiving mixed-to-negative reviews from a section of critics and audiences, the film has managed to maintain decent momentum over its opening weekend.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Alpha collected Rs 13.25 crore net in India on Day 3 (first Sunday), marking a 15.2% jump from its Rs 11.50 crore net collection on Saturday. The film was screened across 7,439 shows on Sunday, reflecting strong nationwide distribution.

With its latest earnings, Alpha's total India net collection stands at Rs 34 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 40.80 crore after three days. Overseas, the film added Rs 5 crore gross on Sunday, taking its international total to Rs 18 crore gross. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 58.80 crore after its opening weekend.

Alpha Budget

Reportedly mounted on a budget of around Rs 100–130 crore, Alpha has recovered a significant portion of its production cost in its first three days. However, the film still has a long way to go before entering the profit zone through its theatrical run alone.

From a box office perspective, the opening weekend can be described as decent but not outstanding. The movie will need to remain stable during the weekdays and post strong holds over the coming weeks to emerge as a theatrical success.

Alpha Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Alpha 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Alpha is not as bad a film as we expected it to be after watching the teaser and trailer. It is a classy action entertainer that you can watch in theatres once for sure. But don't compare it with Dhurandhar, as both are totally different films. Also, Alia Bhatt fans, just book your tickets right away!"