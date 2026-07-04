Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Starrer Show Jump On Saturday Amid Social Media Negativity?

Alpha Box Office Collection | YouTube

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, was released on Friday. The film received mixed reviews from critics, but on social media, it is facing a lot of negativity. The Shiv Rawail directorial collected Rs. 9.25 crore net at the Indian box office on its first day, which is a strictly decent amount. The movie clearly needed a double-digit opening. However, all eyes are now on the film's Saturday collection.

As per early estimates, Alpha might show a drop at the box office and collect around Rs. 7-8 crore on its second day, or it might just stay steady and earn around Rs. 9 crore. However, if footfalls during the night shows are better, the collection could be higher as well.

Alpha Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the film's budget, according to some reports, Alpha has been made on a huge budget of Rs. 100-130 crore. So, it surely needs to show an upward trend at the box office in the coming days.

If footfalls during the Saturday night shows improve and the film earns a double-digit amount, it will surely be a good sign. So, let's wait and watch!

Alpha Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Alpha 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Alpha is not as bad a film as we expected it to be after watching the teaser and trailer. It is a classy action entertainer that you can watch in theatres once for sure. But don't compare it with Dhurandhar, as both are totally different films. Also, Alia Bhatt fans, just book your tickets right away!"

Karan Johar Defends Alpha

Amid the social media negativity surrounding the film, Karan Johar took to his Instagram story on Saturday to praise Alpha. He urged the audience to "stop doom-scrolling" and watch the movie in theatres. He also wrote about Alia's stardom in his post.