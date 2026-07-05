Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's Film Witnesses 21.6% Growth, Collects ₹11.25 Crore After Slow Start

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Alpha starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, has been facing negative reviews on social media. Despite the criticism, the film registered a noticeable jump at the box office on its second day. After opening with a net collection of Rs 9.25 crore, the lowest opening day collection for a film in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha showed growth on Saturday, indicating improved footfalls over the weekend.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Alpha witnessed a 21.6% growth on Saturday (day 2, earning Rs 11.25 crore net across 6,882 shows in India. With this, Alpha has collected Rs 20.50 crore net and Rs 24.60 crore gross in India within two days of its theatrical run.

In the overseas market, Alpha continued to perform steadily, collecting Rs 7 crore gross on Day 2. Its total overseas gross now stands at Rs 13 crore, taking the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 37.60 crore after two days.

Alpha Budget

Considering its reported budget of around Rs 100-130 crore, Alpha has made a decent start but still has a long way to go before entering the safe zone. While the Day 2 growth is certainly an encouraging sign, the film will need a strong Sunday performance and sustained collections during the weekdays to maintain momentum.

All eyes are now on Sunday's box office performance, which will be crucial in determining whether Alpha can post a healthy opening weekend and build the momentum required to recover its substantial production cost in the coming weeks.

Alpha Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Alpha 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Alpha is not as bad a film as we expected it to be after watching the teaser and trailer. It is a classy action entertainer that you can watch in theatres once for sure. But don't compare it with Dhurandhar, as both are totally different films. Also, Alia Bhatt fans, just book your tickets right away!"

Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, marks the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe.