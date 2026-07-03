Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Will Alia Bhatt & Sharvari Starrer Take Double-Digit Opening?

Alpha Box Office Collection | Instagram

After getting delayed multiple times, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha has finally hit the big screens. The movie has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, and the advance booking for the first day was strictly average. So, now all eyes are on the opening-day collection of Alpha.

As per early estimates, Alpha, on its first day, might collect around Rs. 7-8 crore at the box office. If the footfalls in the night shows are better, then the collection can be higher as well. But, for now, a double-digit opening looks difficult.

Alpha Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, according to reports, Alpha was made on a budget of Rs. 100-130 crore. So, an opening of Rs. 7-8 crore is surely not up to the mark. However, the movie clearly needs to show a huge jump at the box office.

Alpha Cast Fees

According to reports, Alia was paid Rs. 25 crore for Alpha, while Sharvari got only Rs. 3 crore. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor's remuneration for the movie was reportedly Rs. 8 crore, and Bobby Deol also received the same amount. However, there's no confirmation about the cast fees.

Alpha Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Alpha 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Alpha is not a bad film that we expected it to be after watching the teaser and trailer. It is a classy action entertainer that you can watch in theatres once for sure. But don't compare it with Dhurandhar, as both are totally different films. Also, Alia Bhatt fans, just book your tickets right away!"

Well, the film has received mixed reviews, so it will be interesting to see whether Alpha shows a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday.