Allu Arjun Gets Summoned In Pushpa 2 Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case; Court Asks Him To Appear In Person For Next Hearing

Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 Theatre Stampede Case |

Allu Arjun, who became a household name across the country after the Pushpa franchise, has received summons from the Nampally Court in Hyderabad in connection with the stampede and fan death case that occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2 in 2024.

According to reports, the court has issued summons to the Raaka actor and has asked him to appear in person for a hearing that will take place on Monday, June 22, 2026.

Allu Arjun has reportedly been named as Accused No. 11 (A11) in the case by Chikkadpally police. Meanwhile, the management of Sandhya Theatre has also been listed as Accused Nos. 1 to 10 (A1–A10).

Not just the actor, but the court has issued summonses to 19 other accused in connection with the stampede case.