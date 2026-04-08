Allu Arjun, Atlee & Deepika Padukone's Film Titled Raaka; Mysterious First Look Out

Allu Arjun's Next Film Titled Raaka | Instagram

It is Allu Arjun's 44th birthday today (April 8), and the makers of his next film made it special for his fans by sharing the first look and announcing the title of the movie. Atlee's directorial, which also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role, is titled Raaka.

The birthday boy took to social media to share the first look and reveal the title. He tweeted, "The wait is over. Gear up for #RAAKA!" Check out the post below...

The wait is over.

Gear up for #RAAKA ! pic.twitter.com/yzuovTCEpe — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2026

Like the Pushpa franchise, even Raaka will be getting a pan-India release. While it is a Telugu film, it will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The first look of Raaka doesn't give out details about the movie or Allu Arjun's character. However, it surely gives a hint that maybe the actor is playing a role that can be half-human and half-creature, or maybe a shape-shifting creature or animal. So, let's wait for more details about the movie and the character.

Raaka Release Date

While the first look has been unveiled and the title is revealed, the makers have not yet announced the official release date of Raaka. According to reports, the movie is slated to release in 2027.

Raaka Announcement

The film was announced last year, and the announcement video has surely grabbed everyone's attention. The video hinted that it will be a VFX-heavy film with international standards.

Raaka Cast

Till now, the makers have only announced that the film stars Allu Arjun and Deepika. However, there have been reports that Raaka also feature actresses like Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. However, there's no confirmation about it.

While the audience is keen to watch Deepika and Allu Arjun on the big screen together for the first time, they are also excited to watch the Pushpa jodi again in a movie.