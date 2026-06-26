Alliance X Review: 'Really Liking This', 'A Solid Start'; Kunal Kemmu-Hosted Show's First Episode Impresses Netizens

Alliance X Review | YouTube

A new reality show titled Alliance has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and Kunal Kemmu is hosting it. The show features celebrities like Ravi Kishan, Riva Kishan, Kushal Tandon, Arslan Goni, Zaid Darbar, Daisy Shah, Mini Mathur, Nikhil Chinapa, Ruhee Dosani, Niti Taylor, Vanshaj Singh, Dolly Javed, Payal Dhare, Sabby Suri, Delbar Arya, and Armaan Khera.

The first episode of the show premiered on Friday, and many people have already watched it. Netizens are sharing their reviews of the first episode on X (formerly Twitter), and it has left everyone quite impressed.

A netizen tweeted, "Really liked the first episode and the overall concept of this reality show.. #AllianceOnPrime (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "First impressions of #TheAlliance Episode 1 A solid start with a few personalities already grabbing attention! • Vanshaj came across as immature and, at times, disrespectful. • @KushalT2803 brought energy, enthusiasm, and looked focused from the start. • Nikhil seems to be playing a smart, strategic game—calm, observant, and calculated. • Mini Mathur adds grace and maturity, while Daisy Shah and Delbar Arya made composed and positive first impressions. • Ravi Kishan and his daughter shared a genuinely heartwarming bond that added an emotional touch (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "I'm really liking this Alliance show. It looks promising. Especially excited to see Kushal Tandon and Niti Taylor. #TheAlliance (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Alliance Vs Lock Upp

Meanwhile, it is going to be Alliance vs Lock Upp on OTT. While the former has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the latter will premiere on Netflix on Saturday. So, two reality shows on two big OTT giants.

While Alliance is hosted by Kunal, for Lock Upp, Ekta Kapoor has roped in Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh as hosts. It will be interesting to see which reality show gets a better response.