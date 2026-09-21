Alliance Winner Mini Mathur Says She Didn't Like Salman Khan's Comment That Kabir Khan Is 'Scared' Of Her

Mini Mathur Opens Up About Salman Khan's Comment During The Alliance | Instagram

During the finale week of the reality show The Alliance, Salman Khan came on the show to support his brother Sohail Khan. Anchor and actress Mini Mathur was also a part of the show, and she won the trophy. When Salman had entered The Alliance house, he had joked with Mini and said, "Now I understand why Kabir (Khan, her husband) is so scared of you." Now, in an interview, Mini revealed that she didn't like the comment made by Salman.

In an interview with journalist Nayandeep Rakshit, Mini said, “I, of course, adore him, and it was wonderful to hear him say that. You know, of course, I didn't like that comment. I was always like Kabir's better half, and so I'm glad that he got to see a side of me that he hadn't before.”

Further talking about Salman coming on the show, she added, “It was so enjoyable to watch the rest of the house sit with their mouths open and their jaws on the floor saying, ‘This is real. Somebody pinch me. The Salman Khan is sitting with us sipping coffee.’ We just needed that kind of energy in the house two days, three days before the finale. He shared a lot of his personal experiences, gave us a boost and joked around with a whole lot of us. It was nice to have that crazy energy in the house.”

Salman Khan-Kabir Khan Movies

Salman and Kabir have worked together in films like Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Tubelight. Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan were blockbusters at the box office, but Tubelight, which also starred Sohail, was a flop at the box office.

Salman Khan Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy with the shooting of Vamshi Paidipally's next, which is slated to release on Eid next year. His film Maatrubhumi is completed, but it is yet to see light of the day.