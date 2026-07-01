'Alliance Ke Badshah': Ravi Kishan REACTS As Paps Praise Him During Mumbai Event Appearance After Emotional Exit From Kunal Kemmu's Show - VIDEO

Ravi Kishan Smiles As Paps Call Him 'Alliance Ke Badshah' | Photo Via X

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan surprised fans after joining the reality show The Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, alongside his daughter, Rivva Kishan. While his presence was well received by both contestants and viewers, the latest episode featured an unexpected twist, with Ravi being informed that he would no longer be a part of the show and had to make an immediate exit.

Ravi's departure was announced in Episode 6 after the System delivered a message that read, "Ravi Ji, duty calls! System ko message aaya hai. Aapko turant aapki desh ki duty par bulaya ja raha hai. Isiliye, aapko isi waqt headquarters ko alvida bolna hoga." The announcement left the contestants stunned, following which Ravi delivered an emotional farewell speech before exiting the house.

Ravi Kishan Smiles As Paps Call Him 'Alliance Ke Badshah'

Following his emotional exit, Ravi made his first public appearance at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 30. While posing for the paparazzi, he was showered with praise, with some photographers calling him “Alliance ke Badshah,” leaving the actor smiling brightly as he acknowledged the compliment.

Check it out:

UPDATE: #RaviKishan exits #TheAlliance!



Soon after leaving the show, Ravi Kishan was spotted at an award show, looking as charismatic as ever.



His exit has sparked major buzz among fans, and social media can't stop talking about it!#RaviKishan #TheAlliance #RealityTV… — 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐬𝐞 (@The_Drama_Dose) July 1, 2026

Ravi Kishan's Emotional Speech

In the latest episode, Ravi became emotional while bidding farewell to the contestants. Holding back tears, he said, "Mere aansu kisine dekhe nahi hain aaj tak. Maine apni duty nibhaayi. Mujhe iss show mein jis liye main aaya tha, woh maine kiya. Ab meri duty ka call aa gaya hai. Jinhon ne mujhe vote kiya hai, main wapas Gorakhpur ja raha hoon. Vahi rehta hoon main."

His heartfelt speech left several contestants emotional, with many struggling to hold back their tears as they bid him goodbye.

Alliance Contestants

Alliance features eight celebrity duos from across television, films, digital entertainment, gaming and social media. The contestants include Ravi Kishan and Riva Kishan, Daisy Shah, Payal Dhare and Sabby Suri, and Zaid Darbar, Niti Taylor and Ruhee Dosani, Nikhil Chinapa and Mini Mathur, Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni, Armaan Khera and Delbar Arya.