'Thank God Yeh Film Aayi': Ravi Kishan Feels Maa Behen Helped Triptii Dimri Move Beyond 'Animal Image'

Actor Ravi Kishan heaped praise on his Maa Behen co-star Triptii Dimri, saying the film helped audiences see her beyond the image she acquired after the blockbuster Animal.

Triptii's role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 hit film turned her into a nationwide sensation and earned her the tag of "national crush." However, the immense popularity also came with criticism, particularly over the film's intimate scenes. According to Ravi, Maa Behen has given viewers a chance to appreciate a different side of the actress.

Speaking to NDTV about the recently released film, Ravi shared his thoughts on Triptii's performance and the impact the project could have on her career.

He said, “Thank God yeh film aai. Thank God Triptii Dimri ke jeevan mein yeh film aayi - Maa Behen jisne unko apne Animal wale swaroop se nikala bahar. (Thank God this film came. Thank God this film came into Triptii Dimri's life - which pulled her out of her image from Animal)."

Ravi also drew a comparison with veteran actress Madhuri Dixit, who stars alongside him in the film. He noted that some of Madhuri's most celebrated songs became so popular that they occasionally overshadowed her performances as an actor.

Triptii played Zoya Riaz in Animal, a character who enters the life of Ranbir Kapoor's Ranvijay Singh during a crucial phase of the story. Despite having limited screen time, she became one of the film's most talked-about performers and witnessed a massive rise in popularity after its release.

Meanwhile, Maa Behen has been receiving positive responses from both critics and viewers since its release on Netflix on June 4. The film has also emerged as one of the platform's top-performing non-English titles globally.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film features an ensemble cast including Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Ravi Kishan, Dharna Durga, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh and Shardul Bhardwaj.

The story revolves around Rekha, played by Madhuri Dixit, a single mother who calls her two daughters in the middle of the night with shocking news that their neighbour Gupta, played by Ravi Kishan, is lying dead inside their home. What follows is a chaotic and suspenseful chain of events as the family tries to deal with the unexpected situation.