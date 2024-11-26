Alice Kaushik Reacts To Viral Clip Of 'Cuddling' With Avinash Mishra, Shares Kanwar Dhillon's Reaction: 'Galat Sense Mein Dikhaya'

Television actress Alice Kaushik, recently evicted from Bigg Boss 18, faced criticism after a clip from one of the episodes showed her 'cuddling' with Avinash Mishra in bed at night. Several social media users slammed her for the act, given her relationship with actor Kanwar Dhillon.

Reacting to the viral clip, Alice said that it was portrayed in a wrong way. "Ek clip hai jo ki bahut hi galat way main ghum rahi hai jaha main Avinash ke shoulder pe I have fallen asleep. And use bahut galat sense main dikhaaya jaa raha hai. So let me just clarify, I am somebody who goes through a lot of anxiety, major depression, and ghar mein sabko pata hai. Roz subeh aur raat ko Alice takes her medicines. Usko medical room mein bulaya jaata hai," she told Bollywood Bubble.

Further, Alice explained that the moment was during an anxiety attack, and Eisha Singh was also present with them, though she was not shown in the clips, only Avinash's part was shown.

"He is like a true friend and I am so grateful and thankful to have a friend like him; someone who has been there. He has just help me. And usko bahut galat sense main dikhaya gaya hai, and that just shows how low people can stoop," she said.

Alice also shared her boyfriend Kanwar's reaction, revealing that that if anything like that had happened on Bigg Boss 18, he would have questioned her first. However, he reassured her not to worry and to not pay attention to the criticism.

"He knows what I go through, toh usko exactly pata tha ki kya hua hoga toh aise hua hoga. Then I was like, I don’t care what the rest of the world thinks about me," concluded Alice.