 Alia Bhatt Wears ₹74K Denim Dress In Paris, Shares Cherished Memories With 'Saasu Ma' Neetu Kapoor
Alia Bhatt, who is an avid social media user, delighted her fans on Wednesday by sharing a stunning series of photos. In one of the joyful snapshots, the 'Jigra' actress is seen posing with her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhatt posted several throwback candid images from her vacation in Paris and wrote, "mirrors & memories."

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
article-image

In the first image, she exudes elegance in a stylish denim dress. The next photo shows Alia taking a selfie from her room. In the third photo, she is seen sitting and posing with Neetu Kapoor, both actresses flaunting their radiant smiles as they pose together.

The subsequent solo images feature Bhatt striking candid poses. The Raazi actress had previously treated fans to exciting behind-the-scenes glimpses from her film Jigra, captioning the post, "A journey full of Jigra."

Yesterday, Alia made a style statement at Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash. She re-wore her mehndi lehenga for the celebration. The actress arrived at the party with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, who wore a turquoise-green anarkali kurta set. Interestingly, this is not the first time Alia has repeated an outfit.

Last year, she wore her wedding saree, designed by Sabyasachi, again at the National Film Awards 2023. On the work front, the 31-year-old actress was last seen in Vasan Bala's film 'Jigra', which also starred Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa.

A few weeks ago, the film was embroiled in controversy following a heated exchange between Divya Khosla Kumar and Karan Johar after Divya accused Alia Bhatt of manipulating the box office numbers for 'Jigra.'

Bhatt will next be seen in the upcoming film 'Alpha', for which she has been shooting with Sharvari in Kashmir under the direction of Shiv Rawail. Produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Alpha' is set to hit theatres on Christmas, December 25, 2025.

