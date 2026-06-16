Alia Bhatt To Play Mata Vaishno Devi In Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD? Fake AI-Generated Poster Goes Viral

A viral poster claiming to feature actress Alia Bhatt in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD sparked speculation about her possible involvement in the highly anticipated film. However, neither the makers nor Alia have officially confirmed that she is part of the project.

The poster, which has been circulated across social media platforms, appears to be AI-generated. It shows Alia seated inside what resembles a cave, dressed in white with her hair left open. Several online pages have been sharing the image while claiming that the actress has joined Nag Ashwin's sci-fi franchise.

The viral image has added fuel to rumours regarding Alia's potential role in the sequel. Recent reports have suggested that she has been cast in a new role, while other claims have taken a different route altogether.

Some reports allege that Alia could portray Goddess Vaishno Devi, who is believed in Hindu mythology to be one of the divine protectors of Kalyuga. According to these rumours, her character would safeguard Sumathi (played by Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD) and her unborn child. AI-generated images depicting the actress in a divine avatar have further amplified the online discussion.

Adding to the speculation are reports suggesting that Alia has already filmed a few scenes in Hyderabad. However, these claims remain unverified.

🚨 MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt's Character in Kalki 2 Revealed....



Insiders hint that she is playing Goddess Vaishno Devi (Maa Trikuta).



Her character will act as the ultimate divine shield, protecting Sumathi and the unborn child in a hidden sanctuary where Yaskin’s tech can’t… pic.twitter.com/oPPKqOopS2 — Mr SP (@Lonely_prabh) June 16, 2026

Amid the ongoing rumours, director Nag Ashwin recently addressed the discussion surrounding the character of Sumathi. Speaking to Great Andhra, he said, "We need to announce who plays the Sumathi character in Kalki 2. As of now, everything is speculation only. The character will be there for sure, which we can't remove as it's a very important character."

While the filmmaker did not comment on Alia's reported involvement, he confirmed that Sumathi will continue to be a key part of the sequel's narrative.

The speculation gained momentum following Deepika Padukone's reported exit from the project. In September 2025, production house Vyjayanthi Movies announced that the actress would not return for the sequel, stating that both parties had mutually decided to move on after working together on the first film.

Since then, discussions about who will play Sumathi have remained active.