Alia Bhatt Shares Adorable BTS Photos Of Ranbir Kapoor With Daughter Raha From Ramayana Sets, Pens Heartfelt Note

As Ramayana released in theatres on Thursday (November 5), Alia Bhatt has shared a special glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor's journey while working on the much-awaited film. The actress took to Instagram to post two adorable behind-the-scenes pictures featuring Ranbir and their daughter, Raha, from the film's sets. She also penned a heartfelt note praising her husband for putting his heart and soul into the ambitious project.

In the pictures, Ranbir is seen dressed as Lord Rama, his character in Nitesh Tiwari's film. Raha can be seen holding on to her father while looking up at what appears to be a forest-like set.

Sharing the photographs, Alia expressed how proud she is of Ranbir and everyone involved in bringing the epic to life.

She wrote, "You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her (red heart emoticon) so proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them."

Ranbir plays Lord Rama in Ramayana, which is based on Valmiki's epic and also draws inspiration from other versions of the story, including Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. His performance has been receiving mixed responses from viewers following the film's theatrical release.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. It is produced by Namit's Prime Focus and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is among the most expensive film productions in the world. The film features visual effects by DNEG, an eight-time Oscar-winning studio, and has been mounted on a massive scale.

For its global release, the makers have partnered with Sony Pictures, with the film reportedly set to release across 70,000 screens worldwide, making it the widest release for an Indian film.

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