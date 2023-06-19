Alia Bhatt REACTS To Her 'Less Screen Time' In Heart Of Stone Trailer: 'Woh Toh Hoga Hi'

The trailer of Alia Bhatt's first Hollywood film, Heart of Stone, was officially shared by the makers on Saturday during Netflix Tudum, a global fan event, in Brazil. The film, directed by Tom Harper, also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia's fans were surprised after the trailer was unveiled as it introduces the actress as the villain in the film. Alia plays the role of hacker Keya Dhawan, who is seen packing some serious punches in the film.

Alia REACTS to trolls mocking her 'less screen time' in trailer

Alia's glimpses in the action-packed and intriguing trailer have left her desi fans excited. However, some were also disappointed over the lack of screen time given to her in the trailer.

Now, in one of her latest interviews, Alia addressed those mocking her for 'less screen time'. "Woh toh hoga hi (That will happen). I am not worried about it because I feel at the end of the day you have to get a sense of what the story is about and how the story leads you to the final film. That’s all that matters," she told MidDay.

The trailer reveals the role of Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot), a highly accomplished spy who is also secretly a member of the Charter, a covert organisation that relies on advanced technology to thwart potential threats to global safety.

In an interview with Variety, Alia had earlier said, "It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I'm also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It's something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated."

Helmed by Tom Harper, the film is intended to be the first installment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible. Heart of Stone will release on Netflix on August 11, 2023.