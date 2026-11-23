Love And War To Feature Bold Song Titled Love Me Like A Dog: Report | Instagram

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming films. The first-look posters of the movie were unveiled in September this year, and they received a good response. Now, according to a report in Variety India, Love And War will feature a song titled Love Me Like A Dog.

Reportedly, the bold song is sung by none other than Sunidhi Chauhan, and she recorded it some time ago. According to the portal, Love Me Like A Dog will be one of the most important songs in the music album of Love And War.

The portal had earlier reported that before the trailer of the film, Bhansali had decided to release a few songs, just like he did for Bajirao Mastani and Heeramandi. The songs of SLB's films are always one of the highlights of his movies, so everyone is looking forward to the music of Love And War.

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Is Love And War a remake of Sangam?

There were rumours that Love And War is the remake of the Raj Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala, and Rajendra Kumar-starrer Sangam. However, in an interview earlier this year, SLB had denied the rumours.

He told The Hollywood Reporter India, “Not at all. I love Sangam. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is also like Sangam, where I tried to make Aishwarya Rai (Bachchan) into Vyjayanthimala, who’s the most beautiful woman on the Indian screen, according to me.”

Love And War release date

Love And War was supposed to release on Christmas 2025. But it was pushed to March 2026. Later, there were reports of the film releasing in August during the Independence Day weekend. Now, finally, the makers have announced that the movie will release on January 21, 2027.

SLB, Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky's fans are eagerly waiting for the songs and trailer of the movie.

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