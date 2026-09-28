Akshaye Khanna Buys Luxury Apartment In Mumbai's Malabar Hill For ₹33.26 Crore

Actor Akshaye Khanna has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Malabar Hill for Rs 33.26 crore. According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the transaction was registered in September 2026. The property is located at 30 Little Gibbs, Malabar Hill Road, one of South Mumbai’s most sought-after residential addresses.

The apartment has a carpet area of 2,341.39 sq ft (217.52 sq m), along with a balcony area of 175.45 sq ft (16.29 sq m). The total area, including the balconies, stands at 2,516.84 sq ft (233.82 sq m). The property also comes with three parking units.

As per the property registration documents available on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra, the deal attracted a stamp duty payment of Rs 1.99 crore. The registration charges for the transaction were Rs 30,000.

Akshaye's new property in Mumbai

Malabar Hill has long been regarded as one of Mumbai’s premium residential neighbourhoods. Located in South Mumbai and overlooking the Arabian Sea, the area is known for luxury homes, established residential buildings and limited availability of high-end properties.

The neighbourhood offers easy access to key parts of the city, including Marine Drive, Nariman Point and Colaba, through major roads such as Nepean Sea Road, Walkeshwar Road and Pedder Road. Its proximity to business hubs including Nariman Point, Fort and Lower Parel has also made it a preferred residential location for senior professionals and high-net-worth individuals.

The area is also home to several well-known landmarks, including Hanging Gardens, Kamala Nehru Park, Banganga Tank and Walkeshwar Temple. Its established social infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, restaurants and shopping destinations, adds to the appeal of the neighbourhood.

Akshaye, known for films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Drishyam and Section 375, has been in the spotlight in recent months following his acclaimed performance in Chhaava. The actor was also seen in Dhurandhar, which further brought him into focus among audiences.