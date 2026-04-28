Akshay Kumar's Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat NOT Shelved Over Financial Issues; Makers Eye 2027 Release: Report

Akshay Kumar's Marathi Debut Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat Not Shelved | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Akshay Kumar, who was recently seen in the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, announced his Marathi debut in Mahesh Manjrekar's film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat in 2022, where he was cast as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film was initially scheduled for a Diwali 2023 release, clashing with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3. It went on floors in December 2022, but after missing its release date, there has been no official update, with recent rumours suggesting it may have been shelved due to financial issues.

Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat Shelved?

However, it has now been confirmed that Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat has not been shelved, and the makers are reportedly eyeing a 2027 theatrical release for the film. According to Bollywood Hungama, the shooting has been successfully completed, and the film is currently in post-production. While there has been a delay, a dedicated team has reportedly been working on the project consistently.

Mahesh Manjrekar Has Mounted Film On Grand Scale

The report further stated, "Akshay Kumar has shot for the film for 25 days and has poured life into the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Moreover, Mahesh Manjrekar has mounted the film on a grand scale. It has shaped up to be one of the grandest films in Indian cinema."

Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat Release Date

Talking about the release date, the report added that the makers are yet to lock in the final release date, but at present they are reportedly eyeing the January 1, 2027 slot. An official announcement is expected once the team finalises the release schedule.

The film stars Pravin Tarde, Hardeek Joshi, Vishal Nikam, Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, and Virat Madke in important roles.