Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla Teaser To Be Out On March 12: Report

Bhooth Bangla Teaser Release Date | Instagram

Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav, is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie's first song Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge has received a very good response, and now, moviegoers are eagerly looking for the teaser and the trailer of the film.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the teaser of the film will be released on Thursday, March 12, 2026. On Tuesday, the makers shared a hint that on Wednesday, an announcement about Bhooth Bangla will be made. So, it looks like on March 11, it will be announced that the teaser will be out on Thursday.

Bhooth Bangla Trailer

Meanwhile, the portal had earlier reported that the trailer of Bhooth Bangla will be attached with Dhurandhar 2. A source said, “The trailer cut is locked and the team is extremely confident about it. The idea is to create strong digital chatter first and then capitalize on the theatrical footfalls of Dhurandhar 2."

Bhooth Bangla marks the comeback of the hit director-actor duo Priyadarshan and Akshay. Their last film together was 2010 release Khatta Meetha. So, the expectations from the horror-comedy are quite high.

Bhooth Bangla Release Date

Bhooth Bangla was earlier slated to release on April 2, 2026, but it was later postponed to May. However, the makers once again changed the release date, and now, the film will hit the big screens on April 10, 2026.

Trade is confident about Bhooth Bangla that it will do a good business at the box office. But, let's hope that the film doesn't get affected by the Dhurandhar 2 wave at the box office.

After Dhurandhar was released in December last year, the movie continued to rule at the box office for many months, and that surely affected a few releases.