Akshay Kumar taunts Karan Johar, says 'Big directors don't take me'

The actor maintained that even though big filmmakers produce his films, they don't direct him. "I still don't have big directors (directing me). They are producing films with me, but they are not directing. Mr Karan Johar is there, you should ask him. You should ask Adi Chopra," he said.

Sharing his experience of working with newcomer directors, the superstar further said: "Raj (Mehta, 'Good Newwz' director) is my 21st new director. I also feel their greed to do good work is far more than many old directors. For them, it is a do or die situation, because (they think) if the film doesn't work, then they are finished."

However, the actor mentioned, that although he works with new directors, he doesn't try to guide them as he trusts their capability. "My input is nothing. I am not any kind of guiding force. I have not opened a school. They come, they do their own work. They do a good job, that's why they are with me. Actually, more than anything else I trust the script and the screenplay. With that 60 per cent of your job is done. The rest is done by the director," he said.

"Good Newwz" is slated to hit theatres on December 27. The comedy also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.